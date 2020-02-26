Techsters softball edged by (19) Baylor, 2-1

By: Malcolm Butler/Louisiana Tech Athletics

WACO, Texas – Bre Hernandez was solid in the circle but Louisiana Tech came up just short of the upset as the Lady Techsters fell 2-1 Tuesday night to No. 19 Baylor at Getterman Field.

Hernandez tossed 6.0 strong innings, allowing just two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one.

Trailing by one run heading into the final innings, Bailey Wright led off with a single down the left field line to put the tying run on first base and moved to second on a fielders choice where no out was recorded.

A sac bunt by Zoe Hicks put runners on second and third for Sloane Stewartson who hit a bullet that was caught by the Baylor shortstop. Lindsay Edwards was then retired on a ground ball back to the circle to end the game.

LA Tech (3-12) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Jordyn Manning reached on a hit by pitch and moved to second on a bunt single by Madie Green. After a sac bunt by Brooke Diaz moved the runners to second and third, Bailey Wright drove Manning home with a sac fly to left field.

The lead was short-lived when Baylor tied the game with a solo home run leading off the bottom of the second inning by Aliyah Pritchett. Baylor then took a 2-1 lead as Pritchett once again struck, this time with a two-out RBI double to right field.

Baylor threatened to add to its lead in the bottom of the fifth. With runners on first and second and one out, a fly ball to left field was caught by Zoe Hicks for out number two and then the runner at second was caught in between the bags for the final out.

Tech returns to action Wednesday night when the travel down I-20 to face ULM at 5 p.m. at Warhawk Field in a game that will be on ESPN+.