Techsters great Tori Harrison passes away at the age of 54

LA Tech Bulldogs
Former Techster coaches and players are remembering one of their own. Louisiana Tech great, Tori Harrison, passed away at the age of 54.

Harrison died as a result of “Machado-Joseph” disease, which is a rare genetic disorder that attacks the central nervous system. The same disease claimed the lives of her father and brother.

During her time in Ruston, she helped the program make a pair of NCAA Women’s Final Four appearances. In 1987, Harrison her teammates ended the season as runners-up to to Tennessee.

Harrison ended her collegiate career with 1,868 points, 1,020 rebounds and a Louisiana Tech record 341 blocks.

Techsters legendary coach Leon Barmore spoke with NBC 10 Sports and reflected on the life Tori Harrison.

“Well, Tori was one of my all-time favorite players, ” says Barmore. “I remember her being a gentle, loving, kind person. And, Tori was also a very, very good basketball player. She was 6’4, big at that time, and played really well for us. I can’t tell you in words how much I love Tori Harrison and her family. But, Tori was sweet, kind, gentle, and I knew she had been fighting this disease for several years. A great loss for everyone.”

