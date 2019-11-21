Skip Holtz on quarterback Aaron Allen, ‘Sees the field really well … doesn’t put the ball in danger …’

Louisiana Tech’s attempt of staying atop the Conference USA West division will be tough on Saturday.

Beside traveling to a tough environment, at UAB, they’ll also be without a suspended J’Mar Smith for another week. Smith will be eligible to return for the regular season finale at UTSA.

Star wide receiver Adrian Hardy will also sit out Saturday’s game. Hardy is also eligible to return for the contest versus the Miners.

Redshirt freshman Aaron Allen stepped in for Smith. Allen completed 19-of-32 passes.

Skip Holtz praised the young quarterback during media availability this week.