Reports: Louisiana Tech Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco to Purdue; Offensive Coordinator Todd Fitch to Vanderbilt

According to reports, a pair of Louisiana Tech assistant coaches are set to leave Ruston.

First reported by Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel, Bulldogs Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco is expected to join Purdue in the same capacity.

Also reported by Thamel, and FootballScoop.com, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterback Coach Todd Fitch is “finalizing” a deal to serve in the same role at Vanderbilt.

Fitch, who’s been with Louisiana Tech since 2016, saw his unit finish second in Conference USA in offensive yards per game.

Meanwhile, in Diaco’s lone season with the Dogs, his defense finish third in scoring defense.

