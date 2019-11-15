Quarterback J’Mar Smith among three Bulldog football players ruled unavailable versus Marshall

In a statement released by Louisiana Tech Athletics, three football players will be unavailable versus Marshall on Friday night. According to release they’re “unavailable pursuant to athletic department policy.”
Quarterback J’Mar Smith will miss the contest versus the Herd, and next week’s game versus UAB.
Wide receiver Adrian Hardy will also not suit up in Friday’s game, and next Saturday’s game versus the Blazers.
Linebacker James Jackson will only miss Friday’s game in Marshall.
Louisiana Tech Athletics went onto state in their release, ” This matter is being handled internally. Neither Coach Holtz nor athletic department officials will address this further.”
Aaron Allen will be the starting quarterback on Friday night. The redshirt freshman has played in four games in 2019. Allen has thrown for 117 yards, with one touchdown.
The Bulldogs and Herd will play Friday night at 6:00 on the CBS Sports Network