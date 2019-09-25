Offensive lineman’s take on opening spaces for Louisiana Tech’s running backs

Despite Louisiana Tech’s 3-1 record, the team has seen its share of injuries.

The running backs group has been the most affected.

Israel Tucker has remained out of commission. He’s currently not listed on the depth chart for Saturday’s game versus Rice.

Fellow running back Jaqwis Dancy previously missed all of Fall camp. He’s also been missing in practice throughout the season, due to an undisclosed illness.

Bulldogs offensive lineman Ethan Reed spoke this week on opening spaces for different running backs so far this season.