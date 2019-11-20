Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz, ‘Don’t feel like distractions cost us the game’

With suspensions to three star players, the Bulldogs were dealt a tough 31-10 defeat to Marshall.
One of those key subtractions is J’Mar Smith, who will also sit out Saturday’s game versus UAB.
The ‘Dogs were forced to use Aaron Allen at quarterback. The redshirt freshman finished 13-for-32, with 159 yards passing in his first career start.
Tech’s defense had no answer for fellow gunslinger Isaiah Green. The Herd quarterback accounted for one touchdown passing, and one rushing.
Skip Holtz noted in Tuesday’s media availability he didn’t feel the distractions from last week cost the team in any way, last Friday.