Louisiana Tech’s Parker Bates earns Collegiate Baseball’s All-American honors

By: Andrew Goodwin/Louisiana Tech Athletics
RUSTON, La. – On Tuesday morning, Parker Bates became the sixth All-American in Louisiana Tech history.
Bates was named a third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball after posting a.422/.531/.891 (AVG/OBP/SLG) triple-slash line as a senior. He joins Charlie Montoyo, Brian Rike, Devon Dageford, Brent Diaz, and Nate Harris on the list of Bulldogs to earn national honors.
The senior finished the 2020 season with the third-most home runs (8) and fourth-most RBI (28) in the nation. His .891 slugging percentage ranked fifth. Bates also racked up 57 total bases, which placed third nationally.
The Tyler, Texas-native was a second team All-Conference USA choice each of the last two seasons. Bates also earned LSWA Player of the Month honors after slashing .378/.510/.784 (BA/OBP/SLG) in February.
Bates led the Bulldogs to an 11-6 start before the public health threat of COVID-19 ended the 2020 season prematurely. Tech went 5-1 against Louisiana schools and posted a 2-1 record against ranked opponents.
