Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Louisiana Tech’s Parker Bates earns Collegiate Baseball’s All-American honors

LA Tech Bulldogs
Posted: / Updated:

By: Andrew Goodwin/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – On Tuesday morning, Parker Bates became the sixth All-American in Louisiana Tech history.
 
Bates was named a third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball after posting a.422/.531/.891 (AVG/OBP/SLG) triple-slash line as a senior. He joins Charlie Montoyo, Brian Rike, Devon Dageford, Brent Diaz, and Nate Harris on the list of Bulldogs to earn national honors.
 
The senior finished the 2020 season with the third-most home runs (8) and fourth-most RBI (28) in the nation. His .891 slugging percentage ranked fifth. Bates also racked up 57 total bases, which placed third nationally.
 
The Tyler, Texas-native was a second team All-Conference USA choice each of the last two seasons. Bates also earned LSWA Player of the Month honors after slashing .378/.510/.784 (BA/OBP/SLG) in February.
 
Bates led the Bulldogs to an 11-6 start before the public health threat of COVID-19 ended the 2020 season prematurely. Tech went 5-1 against Louisiana schools and posted a 2-1 record against ranked opponents.
 
Stay plugged into LATechSports.com and follow @LATechBSB on Twitter for all breaking news and other items of interest pertaining to the Diamond ‘Dogs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories