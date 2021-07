MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) -- Recently Louisiana’s department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested several boaters for driving while intoxicated. The department lieutenant Wayne Parker says that operating a boat will intoxicated is very dangerous.

Wayne Parker Lieutenant Wildlife and Fisheries "It's very important for the operator to be sober, he's the captain of the ship and he kind of is in control of the safety of the passengers of that vessel"