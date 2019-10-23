Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson continues to rack up the awards, and national attention

For the second straight week, Louisiana Tech defensive back, Amik Robertson earns Louisiana Sports Writer of the Week honors.

Following a big game on Saturday, where he intercepted three passes, and two pass break ups, Robertson was named the Nagurski National Player of the Week. It was also announced Robertson was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best cornerback in the nation.

NBC 10’s CJ Maclin recaps Robertson’s reaction to attention, and looks ahead to the Bulldogs’ game with UTEP on Saturday.