LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Louisiana Tech held Little Rock scoreless for the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter and defeated the Trojans 43-38 before 821 fans at the Jack Stephens Center Monday night.

Tech trailed 31-26 with 4:21 to play in the third quarter, but then held Little Rock (1-6) to only one point over the next 13-plus minutes and used a 17-1 run to pull away for the win.