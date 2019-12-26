Louisiana Tech Pre-Independence Bowl Special: One on one interview with Skip Holtz on the game and Christmas plans, plus more!

Interview with Louisiana Tech football SID Brock McKee. Plus, the highs and lows of the Bulldogs’ season in 2019.

One on one interview with Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz. He discusses everything from facing old friends in Miami, to his Christmas plans

C.J. Maclin has the story of Bulldogs cornerback Amik Robertson, and his decision to declare for the NFL Draft

Chris Demirdjian interviews Independence Bowl Chairman Art Carmody. He discussed what led to drawing Louisiana Tech and Miami for this year’s game.

Chris and Brock look ahead to the I-Bowl and what to do in Shreveport, after the game.

