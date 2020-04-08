Louisiana Tech legend Kim Mulkey thrilled for spot in basketball’s Hall of Fame, but it comes during a trying time

What was once a question, has now been answered. Kim Mulkey is Hall of Fame bound.

“Your emotions are tears of joy, ” says Mulkey. “First of all to think you’d be going into the granddaddy of them all.”

The Techsters legend is in the same class with some heavy hitters in hoops. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, just to name a few.

“Watching these guys in the NBA play, these three guys, and what they’ve done in their careers is off the charts, ” Mulkey says.

She’s even joined by Tennessee great Tamika Catchings – a player who was once recruited by Mulkey, at Louisiana Tech.

“Well, I guess we didn’t get the job done at [Louisiana] Tech, ” Mulkey laughs. “No, [Tamika] loved Pat Summitt, as a lot of great players did. And, they were winning championships.”

Despite the personal accolade, a dark cloud eclipses what should’ve been a good year. Her Lady Bears were 28-2, at the time collegiate sports were shut down, due to COVID-19.

“This is the toughest, because I don’t have any answers, ” Mulkey says. “And, I never got to comfort them. We don’t have any closure. The unknown scares all of us. [The players] don’t know when they’ll ever be back on this campus.”

As a result, three Baylor seniors won’t get that second chance to compete.

“Justification of ‘you got to play the majority of your season,'” says Mulkey. “That’s true, but the majority of our season isn’t what’s most important. You play to win championships. And, it’s gone forever.”

The ripple effect extends to her team, at home. Her son, Kramer Robertson, a Minor League Baseball player in the Cardinals organization, awaits the next chance he’ll get to swing a bat.

“Kramer is home here with me, ” Mulkey says. “He understands shutting it down. When you’re a Minor League Player, you don’t have the contracts the big leaguers have. Fortunately for Kramer, he has a mom that helps out. And, he doesn’t have to play those bills.”

While Kim Mulkey is in Texas, her heart will always be in Louisiana.

“My people are down there, ” says Mulkey. “It’s personal for me. It’s personal for all when there’s someone you know that either passed away from [COVID-19] or has it.”