Breaking News
ONLY 349 TICKETS LEFT: Get your St. Jude Dream Home ticket today for a chance to win a new home! Click here or call (800)-726-9874 to get your ticket before June 18!

Louisiana Tech football coaching legend, Maxie Lambright, nominated for entry into the College Football Hall of Fame

LA Tech Bulldogs
Posted: / Updated:

With no ceremonies in 2020, the College Football Hall of Fame is already looking ahead to 2021.

The organization has released a long list of nominees for next year’s ballot.

One of those that made the list is Louisiana Tech football coaching legend Maxie Lambright.

From 1972-74, he led the Bulldogs to a trio of Division II National Championships. Also during Lambright’s time in Ruston, he won seven Southland Conference titles. At the end of the 1970’s, he was named the league’s “Coach of the Decade.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories