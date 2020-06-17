Louisiana Tech football coaching legend, Maxie Lambright, nominated for entry into the College Football Hall of Fame

By: Andrew Goodwin/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – As the 1989 iconic baseball movie Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner claimed, "If you build it they will come." Louisiana Tech fans – as well as fans from around Conference USA – will converge upon Ruston next May when the University and its baseball program host the 2021 C-USA Championships as announced by the league office today. Just two years after seeing JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park destroyed by an EF3 tornado in April of 2019, the new facility currently under construction will be the host site for the league championship. "What an opportunity for our city, our university and our baseball program to shine on such a regional stage," said Tech Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland. "Our baseball student athletes have had to overcome a lot the past two seasons and I couldn't think of a better way of rewarding them for their perseverance than by being the host for the league championships next May. "I want to thank Judy McLeod and the C-USA Board of Directors for allowing us to host this eight-team event in Ruston. I know President Les Guice and (coach) Lane Burroughs look forward to having this opportunity to put our best foot forward. The event will take place May 25-30 in the 2,000-plus seat baseball facility expected to be ready for opening weekend next February. More information on purchasing tickets to the tournament as well as opportunities for local businesses and individuals to support it will be announced in the coming months. It will mark the first Conference USA championships that LA Tech has hosted since it joined Conference USA on July 1, 2013. It is the first time Tech baseball has hosted the league championships since the 2008 Western Athletic Conference Championships. "We are excited about the new facility opening next year, and it will be a great chance to showcase it to the rest of the league," said Burroughs. "Our players deserve this and our fans deserve this. The city of Ruston deserves this. I want to thank Dr. Guice and Tommy and everyone at the league office for making this happen."