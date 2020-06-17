Louisiana Tech football coaching legend, Maxie Lambright, nominated for entry into the College Football Hall of Fame

With no ceremonies in 2020, the College Football Hall of Fame is already looking ahead to 2021.
The organization has released a long list of nominees for next year’s ballot.
One of those that made the list is Louisiana Tech football coaching legend Maxie Lambright.
From 1972-74, he led the Bulldogs to a trio of Division II National Championships. Also during Lambright’s time in Ruston, he won seven Southland Conference titles. At the end of the 1970’s, he was named the league’s “Coach of the Decade.”