Louisiana Tech baseball’s trio of “homes” in 2020

The season opener for Louisiana Tech baseball will take place on February 15, on the road, versus ULL.
Due to last April’s tragic tornado, the team will call three different ball parks “home”.
NBC 10 Sports caught up with the Diamond Dogs at Ruston High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Last month, the team announced 14 home games will be split between Ruston’s Bearcat Field or ULM’s Warhawk Field. An additional nine will be played at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.
“Once we get adapted and everything, we’re a team we just do with what we’ve got, ” says Bulldogs infielder and West Monroe alum Taylor Young. “Coach [Lane Burroughs] says it doesn’t matter about anybody on the outside, it’s just us. And, we’ve just been getting out here and getting what we can and doing with what we’ve got.”