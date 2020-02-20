In the 2019 NCAA Regional rematch, Techsters shutout by LSU

By: Malcolm Butler/Louisiana Tech Athletics
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6 ranked LSU used a nine-run fourth inning to blow open a tight game and defeat Louisiana Tech 11-0 in five innings Wednesday night at Tigers Park.
After two scoreless innings of play, LSU took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Shelbi Sunseri launched a two-run home run to straight away centerfield against Tech starter Bre Hernandez.
The floodgates opened in the bottom of the fourth inning. After three walks and a single made the score 3-0 loading the bases, Georgia Clark hit a grand slam home run to left field, clearing the bases and making the score 7-0.
Back-to-back doubles by Sunseri and Morgan Cummins plated another run. Taylor Tidwell then hit a two-run home run to make the score 10-0. Jorydn Perkins followed with a solo home run to finish out the scoring.
Tech managed just one hit against LSU starter Gorsuch as senior Zoe Hicks singled in the top of the fifth inning.
The Lady Techsters return to action this weekend when they travel to compete in a tournament hosted by the University of Houston.