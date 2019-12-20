In 2020, Louisiana Tech baseball home games will be played either at Warhawk Field or in Jackson, Mississippi

The Cajuns travel to Ruston, La., to play the Bulldogs at JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston. TOM MORRIS Photo. c.2019. Louisiana Tech Foundation, Ruston, La.

By: Andrew Goodwin/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs released their 2020 baseball schedule, which includes fourteen home games in Northeast Louisiana and nine more in Jackson, Mississippi.

During the course of the season, Tech will face off with four teams that played in last year’s NCAA tournament and one super regional squad. Eight of the ‘Dogs 2020 opponents totaled at least 30 wins last year and three won more than 40 games.

2020 LA Tech Baseball Schedule

“We had a tremendous fall practice phase. Our guys had a tremendous attitude and work ethic. They came ready to get better every day. Now we turn our focus to our 2020 schedule. We know the challenges that lie ahead and I think we have the right pieces in place to write an amazing story and attack this season head on. There are so many variables out of our control and it’s a tremendous life lesson to focus on the things we can control,” said Bulldog head coach Lane Burroughs. “We have a group of young men that just want to play ball and get better. It’s an exciting time for our program and we look forward to creating some great memories in 2020”

Louisiana Tech will be playing all of its non-conference home games at Ruston High School. The Bulldogs will split their five Conference-USA series between Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, Miss. and ULM’s Warhawk Field. Old Dominion, Rice, and Middle Tennessee will visit Jackson, while Florida Atlantic and Florida International make the trip to Monroe.

“We are so thankful to the tremendous people of our city of Ruston, Ruston High School, ULM, the city of Jackson, MS and the folks at historic Smith-Wills Stadium for allowing us to utilize their facilities during this season,” Burroughs said.

Season tickets are available for purchase online at latechsports.com/tickets or over the phone at (318) 257-3631. They will be honored at all 23 Bulldog home games. Purchasing 2020 season tickets will serve as the priority for fans to select their seat location for the 2021 season in the next home of the Diamond ‘Dogs.

The Bulldogs open the 2020 season in Lafayette where they’ll take on in-state foes UL-Lafayette and Southeastern Louisiana in an opening day doubleheader. Tech closes its three games in Lafayette by taking on the Ragin Cajuns before traveling to McNeese State for the first of a midweek home-and-home.

The Diamond Dogs close their season-opening road trip with a three-game set at Troy on February 21-23 and a single game at LSU on February 26. Tech then returns to Ruston for a four-game series against Maine from February 28 – March 1. The ‘Dogs and Black Bears will play a doubleheader on February 29.

Tech hits the road again in early March, visiting Sam Houston State (March 3-4) and Wichita State (March 6-8). The ‘Dogs open Conference-USA play on March 13-15 in Jackson when Middle Tennessee pays a visit.

In addition to the Blue Raiders, Tech hosts C-USA foes Florida Atlantic (March 27-29), Rice (April 9-11), Old Dominion (April 24-26), and FIU (May 14-16).

The ‘Dogs travel to five conference opponents: WKU (March 20-22), Marshall (April 3-5), UTSA (April 17-19), UAB (May 1-3) and Southern Miss (May 8-10).

In total, the 2020 season will include 32 true road games, the most since 1982. Pat “Gravy” Patterson led the Bulldogs to a 22-11 record away from home that year.

The Conference USA Baseball Championship will again be held in Biloxi, Mississippi, on May 20-24.

