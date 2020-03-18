Coronavirus Information

Former Louisiana Tech defensive tackle, Vernon Butler finds a new home in the NFL

Former Louisiana Tech defensive tackle, Vernon Butler, has a new address.

On Tuesday, the former Panthers first round pick in 2016, has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Bills.

The first-round pick by Carolina in 2016, will reunite with Sean McDermott, current Buffalo head coach who led the Panthers’ defense from 2011-16.

In 2019, Butler earned a starting spot for the first time in career, due to injuries in prior seasons. He ended the year with a season-high 32 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks.

