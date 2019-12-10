Familiar faces on Miami’s sideline reunite with Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech is “bowling” for the sixth straight year.
For the fifth time in program history, the Bulldogs will play Miami in the annual Independence Bowl.
There are a couple of notable ties between both programs.
A pair of former Tech defensive coordinators are on the Hurricanes’ staff.
Manny Diaz, who was on Skip Holtz’s staff in 2014, is “The U’s” current head coach.
Diaz is joined by Blake Baker, who was in Ruston as the previous defensive coordinator for four seasons.
During Sunday’s bowl announcement press conference, Holtz was asked if he’s contacted Diaz or Baker since finding out they would face off.