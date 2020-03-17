Conference USA makes final decision on Spring sports

On Monday evening, Conference USA decided to cancel all sports for the remainder of the school year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Last Thursday, the league announced they would suspended operations “indefinitely”.
Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Tommy McClelland released a statement:
“We continue down a road that has never been traveled in the modern day history of college athletics,” said Tech Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland. “Our No. 1 priority is the health of our student-athletes, coaches, support staff, administration and fan base. Tough decisions are being made with this in mind.
“We fully support the decision. We hurt for our student-athletes, especially our seniors. We continue to pray that the moves that are being made across the country will help shorten the effect of COVID 19. We are trying to do our part.”
Stay with NBC 10 Sports for more coverage of Coronavirus, and how it impacts the world of sports.