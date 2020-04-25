Bulldogs go back-to-back in the NFL Draft

Louisiana Tech football was put on the map, once again, on Saturday. Two players, L’Jarius Sneed and Amik Robertson was selected by NFL teams. Even better, they were taken back-to-back.

Sneed was drafted by Kansas City in the fourth round, with the 138th pick. The former cornerback moved to safety for the 2019 season. It proved to be the best move. The Minden native had 154 total return yards, from his eight interceptions last season, including three ‘pick-sixes’.

Following Sneed’s selection, his teammate Amik Robertson heard his named called. The Raiders took the cornerback with the 139th pick, in the fourth round.

With the 139th pick, we have selected CB Amik Robertson from @LATechFB.

In 2019, the Thibodaux native ended with 265 return yards and 14 interceptions. Robertson returned three picks for touchdowns.

Saturday marked the first time since 2013, that two players from Louisiana Tech were drafted the same year.