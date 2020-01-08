Bulldogs 2020 Conference USA schedule announced; Marshall and UAB visit Ruston

By: Brock McKee/Louisiana Tech Athletics
DALLAS – Conference USA released dates and opponents for its 14 football programs on Wednesday afternoon, with Louisiana Tech slated to open the 2020 league slate on the road at West-Division rival Southern Miss on September 12.
2020 Louisiana Tech Football Schedule
Tech is scheduled for four conference home games in 2020, welcoming UTEP (Saturday, Oct. 10), Marshall (Saturday, Oct. 17), UAB (Saturday, Oct. 31) and Rice (Saturday, Nov. 14) to Joe Aillet Stadium.
After opening the league schedule in week two against Southern Miss, Tech will play a pair of non-conference opponents in Prairie View A&M in Ruston (Saturday, Sep. 19) and Baylor in Waco, Texas, (Saturday, Sep. 26) before taking its bye week in week five.
Following the bye, the Bulldogs will open a stretch of eight straight weekends of football, beginning with two home contests against the aforementioned Miners of UTEP and Thundering Herd of Marshall. Tech will then dip into the Lone Star State on Saturday, Oct. 24, before returning home to host UAB on the 31st of October.
The month of November sees Tech on the road for three of four contests, opening the month against North Texas on Nov. 7. The Bulldogs will then host the Rice Owls on Nov. 14 before closing the regular season on the road in back-to-back weeks (at Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 21 and at FIU, Saturday, Nov. 28).
Please note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order to accommodate national television.
A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.
Conference USA’s 16th annual Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, is scheduled for Saturday, December 5.
Each school will play every team in its division once for six games, while playing two cross-over opponents from the opposite division. Each team will reverse the location of its 2019 division and cross-division opponents, with intra-division foes finishing a two-year cycle.
The conference is in the fourth year of a rotation between cross-division opponents that will rotate every two years until 2024, when each school has played every opponent in the opposite division once home and away.
For complete coverage of Bulldog Football, please follow Louisiana Tech on social media at @LATechFB (Twitter), /LATechFootball (Facebook) and @LATechFB (Instagram) or visit the official home of Louisiana Tech Athletics at LATechSports.com.
2020 Louisiana Tech Football Schedule
Sept. 5 at UNLV
Sept. 12 at Southern Miss
Sept. 19 PRAIRIE VIEW
Sept. 26 at Baylor
Oct. 3 Bye
Oct. 10 UTEP
Oct. 17 MARSHALL
Oct. 24 at UTSA
Oct. 31 UAB
Nov. 7 at North Texas
Nov. 14 RICE
Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 28 at FIU
Conference games in bold
Home games in ALL CAPS
All dates subject to change