Welcome to NBC 10 Sports’ inaugural edition of ‘Bulldog Blitz’, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

Louisiana Tech’s baseball team, currently ranked second in Conference USA league play, welcomes Florida Atlantic to the ‘Love Shack’.

The Bulldogs are second in the league overall in pitching, with a 4.40 earned run average.

Meanwhile, Techsters star Keiunna Walker won the Gatorade ‘Female Player of the Year’ award at the 2022 edition of the university’s ‘Techspys’ awards.