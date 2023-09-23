WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— It was college gameday in Lincoln with Louisiana Tech football maintained an even score of 7 at halftime against Nebraska. The Huskers came out in the second half with the run game to pull away from the Bulldogs for a final score of 28-14 Saturday afternoon.

Making his first career start at quarterback, Jack Turner threw for 292 passing yards (second most by a Bulldog QB in a single game this season).

La Tech’s Willie Roberts made a big play in the second half by coming around the edge to sack Nebraska’s QB and force a fumble.

While the Bulldog offensive line allowed zero sacks, the Bulldog defense racked up nine tackles-for-loss, including three sacks.