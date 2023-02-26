WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech baseball bats a two-homer fourth inning and was just enough for Louisiana Tech to get ahead of Nicholls State for a 3-2 win Saturday Afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
