WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Join us at 6 PM on NBC 10 and 6:30 PM on Fox 14 as KTVE/KARD’s Jesse Davis talks to Colby Dark of West Monroe High School and Ian Carter of Sterlington High School about qualifying for the National Fishing Championship.
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr., Jesse Davis
Posted:
Updated:
July 15 2022 07:02 pm