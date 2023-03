This week, Chris Hill was introduced to the El Dorado community.

Behind, the city’s mayor, Hill holds the next most important position, perhaps.

NBC 10 Sports first had news of his official hiring, on February 7.

Now, longtime supporters of the Wildcats program had a chance to have a meet and greet, with El Dorado’s newest rock star.

Hill takes over for Steven Jones, who resigned two seasons after bringing the 10th state championship to the Wildcats program, in 2021.