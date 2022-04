BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brian Kelly is settled in at LSU after 12 seasons at Notre Dame. Kelly tells The Associated Press he wanted to be at a place where he had all “the resources to win a national championship.” He says he was prepared to spend the rest of his career at Notre Dame.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly watches during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Cafeteria and Doss & Sally Bourgeois Serving Area, is pictured during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour at LSU’s new Football Operations and Performance Nutrition Center, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

LSU head coach Brian Kelly walks off the field at the conclusion of LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

But he says they ended up on different paths on how to get there. He says he is fine with the change. LSU gave the 60-year-old coach a 10-year, $95 million contract.