WEST MONRE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — These are our Karl Malone athletes of the week. Quinterrious Daggs, Jaylon Donson, Johnny Woods, Rjay Wilson, and Brian Fisher brought home a state championship for track and field for Wildcats for the first time since 2004.
by: Hannah Clark
May 30 2023 07:38 pm
