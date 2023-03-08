It’s time we recognize more athletes for their contributions on the court, or field.

This is our latest Karl Malone Auto Group, ‘Athlete of the Week’ award.

This week’s honor goes to Ruston High School basketball star Braylan McNeal.

The senior is averaging 15 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks per game for the Bearcats.

McNeal has helped lead Ruston to the second seed in Division I, and to the boys semifinals. The Bearcats face Pontchatoula on Thursday.

To nominate your athlete for next Wednesday, click here.