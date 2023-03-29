We put the spotlight on more athletes in our area. This is our Karl Malone Auto Group, ‘Athlete of the Week.’

We shine a light on Dalien Beckwith. He attends Ruston Elementary School.

Beckwith is a star outfielder for the Ruston Dixie Baseball program. Aside from being an X-Factor on the field, he’s also an active leader in church.

Beckwith currently attends St. Peter Baptist Church, and he’s in the bible study ‘blast’ at Cook Baptist Church in Ruston.

If you would like to nominate an athlete for next week, click here.