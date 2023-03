In our latest edition of the Karl Malone Auto Group Athlete of the Week, we’re taking a look at a local girls basketball star who recently closed our her prep career.

Ouachita Christian’s (OCS) Anna Dale Melton is being recognized. During her senior season with the Lady Eagles, she averaged 15 points, five assists, and four steals a game.

Melton helped lead her senior class to a 121-10 record, including a state championship.

