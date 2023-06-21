WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to the Karl Malone Auto Group Athlete of the Week, this week we’re highlighting Grambling State baseball redshirt senior Keylon Mack.



Mack had a dominant end to the 2023 season, launching three home runs in four games during the SWAC baseball tournament in May.



The senior Texan ended the season hitting .350 including driving in 59 runs and 16 home runs.



Mack was also one of seven G-Men selected to participate in MLB’s HBCU Swingman Classic, that’ll be held during All-Star week.



