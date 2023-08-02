MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) –

Welcome to the Karl Malone Auto Group Athlete of the Week, this week we’re highlighting KaVontae Turpin of the Dallas Cowboys.



Turpin is a Monroe native who is getting set for his second season in the NFL.



Last year Turpin returned 21 kicks for 508 yards as well as returning 29 punts for 303 yards.



If you’d like to submit a local athlete to be our athlete of the week, go to our website myarklamiss.com and click on the athlete of the week tab underneath the sports section.