WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – This is our Karl Malone Auto Group Athlete of the Week, this week we highlight Josh Pearson of LSU baseball.



Pearson is a West Monroe high school graduate and during the super regional’s against Kentucky, he went 2 for 7 including blasting a solo home run in game one of the series.



Pearson and the Tigers are heading to Omaha to face off with Tennessee in the first round of the Men’s College World Series.



