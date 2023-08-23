MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to the Karl Malone Auto Group Athlete of the Week, this week we’re highlighting Inge Konst from ULM soccer.



Konst scored twice on Sunday as the Warhawks picked up their first win of the season over Sam Houston State.



She led the team in both goals and points a season ago.



Konst and the Warhawks travel to Ruston this week to take on a Louisiana Tech.



