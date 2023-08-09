WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to the Karl Malone Auto Group Athlete of the Week, this week we’re highlighting, Jaxon Talley, Tyson Talley, Ana Liyah Robinson and Anescia Martin.



The four are from the Flames AAU track and field team of Monroe and Arkansas. These student athletes are ranked nationally in the field events and Jaxon Talley placed first in Orlando.



If you’d like to submit a local athlete to be our Athlete of the Week, go to our website myarklamiss.com and click on the athlete of the week tab underneath the sports section.



