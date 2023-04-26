WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Adrianna Robinson is 6-foot seventh grader from Lincoln Preparatory School. Adrianna enjoys playing basketball. She spends most of her time training trying to improve her game. She also plays for a local AAU team Williams Brothers Basketball Program.
Karl Malone Auto Group Athlete of the Week Award: Lincoln Prep’s Adriana Robinson
by: Steven Pappas
