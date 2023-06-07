RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to the Karl Malone Auto Group Athlete of the Week, this week we highlight Louisiana Tech’s Jonathan Fincher, who became a three-time academic All-America honoree on Wednesday as the College Sports Communicators (CSC) selected the Bulldog pitcher to the 35-man team.

Fincher, who was voted third team in 2023, joins Kim Mulkey as one of only two LA Tech student-athletes to ever earn three academic all-America honors.

The fifth-year senior graduated in the spring of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and minor in chemistry while having a cumulative GPA of 3.89. He is currently pursuing a second degree in kinesiology and health sciences in which he has a cumulative GPA of 3.92.