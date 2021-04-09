Karl Malone and friends raise money for those affected by recent fire in El Dorado

In late February, six people suffered injuries after a fire at El Dorado’s Lion Oil.

Karl Malone, dubbed “The Mailman”, delivered once again. The NBA legend along with several friends and business partners organized a charity jambalaya plate drive in El Dorado.

In less that 50 minutes, all plates of jambalaya were sold out.

According to those associated with the event, up to $10,000 was raised on Thursday. Since donations were accepted, at least $60,000 has been raised in honor of those affected by the incident. All proceeds will go directly to all six and their families.

Malone along El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer were thrilled to work together.

“Because of where I’m from, it’s the right thing to do, ” says Malone. “Just a great time to be fortunate and blessed to give back in a community in Arkansas. Louisiana, South Ark, we’re this close. To be able to see this overwhelming support in this community, it’s been amazing.”

“The fact that the community has rallied around with these families to do something like this, ” says Mayor Creer. “And of course, we appreciate Mr. Malone and his staff and everyone who came together.”