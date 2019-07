Former local great just keep giving back this Summer.

Add former Neville, and Louisiana Tech star Justin Ellis.

Nicknamed, “Jelly Bean”, the current Raider is hosting a camp this weekend.

But, before the kids come out to play at Neville, Saturday morning at 9, it was the grown ups’ turn to see Ellis.

Friday night at ULM’s Bayou Pointe, dozens showed up to rub elbows with the defensive tackle.

NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian asked Ellis what it means to teach the youth this weekend.