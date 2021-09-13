Junction City prepares for renewed rivalry with Haynesville this Friday

When talking about area high school football rivalries, there are obvious battles that come to mind (Neville-West Monroe; OCS-Sterlington – just to name a few).

But, what about Junction City-Haynesville? The two schools are separated by 30 miles. Both didn’t meet each other on the gridiron until 2015.

The Golden Tornadoes lead the series 5-1, with the Dragons getting the lone win in 2019. Junction City and Haynesville didn’t meet in 2020, due to scheduling conflicts from COVID-19.

That perhaps adds to the excitement of this contest in 2021.

“It’s like when you play a game, you get butterflies. That’s the most exciting part about it, ” says Dragons defensive end and fullback Kristopher Norman.

“It’d be great to go out and compete against them, ” says Junction City running back and defensive end, AJ Ivory.

“I hope our players get excited about it as I do, ” says Dragons Head Coach, Brad Smith. “Anytime you get to play someone with that reputation, with that kind of history and tradition, you enjoy it.”

Junction City hosts Haynesville, Friday at 7:00.