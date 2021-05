Louisiana Tech eliminates Western Kentucky, 14-4, from the Conference USA Tournament in Ruston. Bulldogs sophomore Jorge Corona blasts a two-run homer in the bottom of the 8th inning, to earn a run-rule victory over the Hilltoppers.

With the victory, Louisiana Tech will face Southern Miss, Saturday at 12:30. If Old Dominion defeats Florida Atlantic, Saturday morning, and the Dogs defeat Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech would play the Golden Eagles immediately after.