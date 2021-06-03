Jonthan Fincher gets the nod to start on the mound versus Rider, in the Ruston NCAA baseball regional

We’re only one day away from first pitch in the Ruston NCAA baseball regional. Top-ranked Louisiana Tech draws No. 4 Rider University, Friday at 6:00.

Lane Burroughs will send Jonathan Fincher to the hill. Coach Burroughs noted that the Shreveport native is the lone pitcher on full rest. The Byrd High School alum is 7-3 during the 2021 regular baseball season.

“…He’s been our ace all year, ” says Louisiana Tech head baseball coach, Lane Burroughs. “So you kind of look at their team, we’re watching video, not sure maybe this guy is a better matchup than this guy. At the end of the day, if you overthink it you can walk yourself into a trap. I don’t think this is the time of year to be overthinking things. We’ve had the same rotation all year …”

Stay with NBC 10 for complete coverage of the Ruston baseball regional.