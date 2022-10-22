Heading into Saturday’s big battle between No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1) and unranked LSU (6-2), Vegas had the betting lines at even. But, the Tigers distanced themselves from the Rebels in a 45-20 win.

For those also keeping tabs on other odds? The over/under in points was set at 64.

Jena High School alum, Jaray Jenkins scored the Tigers’ first touchdown of the afternoon. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and Jenkins connected on a 34-yard touchdown pass, to trim LSU’s deficit, at the time, to 17-10 at the 12:11 mark in the second quarter.

In total, Jenkins led all LSU receivers with 51 yards off two receptions.