A former Jena star could be the latest to represent Northeast Louisiana in the National Football League.

Monday, the LSU wide receiver announced on his Twitter account, that he will declare for the NFL Draft.

Once A Tiger , Always A Tiger 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/ea38lWwiwx — King J🖤 (@JenkinsJaray) December 12, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound star leads all LSU receivers with six scores. Jenkins ended his Jena Giant career with 1,960 yards receiving, 448 rushing yards, and 27 touchdowns.

NBC 10 Sports caught up with Jenkins’ high school coach, Jay Roark, and asked about the former Giants’ impact to the community.

“It’s awesome, ” says Roark. “Not just because he was part of our program. But, because, he’s such an awesome guy. An awesome kid. He never comes to town without coming by and seeing our players, our coaches, and some of the teachers. Seeing a guy that does everything the right way. He’s worked so hard to become the leader he’s become, and have that type of success. It’s just very emotional. Just watching it on Saturdays, because nobody deserves it more than him. It’s kind of surreal.”