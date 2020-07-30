Jena baseball player, Jacob Kimball, signed earlier this evening to Champion Christian

Jena high school baseball player, Jacob Kimball, has decided to sign to Champion Christian earlier this evening to extend his baseball career.

Colton Knuckles, his head coach, was in attendance along with some of his family and friends.

Kimball plays right field and is looking forward to play the game that he loves, with one of his old friends.

“The reason I signed with them is because I had a teammate a couple of years go up there, and I feel like I just go up there and be reunited with him. I’ve heard its a well program and I’ve heard they’ve done great things these past seasons; and I’m just ready to get up there and start working, said Kimball.