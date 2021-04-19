Jeff Fitzgerald resigns as Ouachita Lions head football coach

After eight seasons at Ouachita High School, head football coach Jeff Fitzgerald has resigned. This has been confirmed by school principal, Larry Long.

Sources tell NBC 10 Sports, Fitzgerald announced the news following a team meeting on Monday morning. The ULM alum has accepted a job as a Regional Director with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He’s expected to remain with the Lions football team in some capacity.

During Fitzgerald’s tenure, the Lions were 45-40 overall. Ouachita ended a shortened 2020 campaign, due to COVID-19, with a 1-5 record.

No replacement has been named.