STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was another day of Summer Basketball in Northeast Louisiana, the teams entered week three of the Northeast Louisiana Summer League Basketball Tournament at Sterlington High School Thursday afternoon.

The summer league not only allows the players to grow their skills among each other on the court. The summer season also allows new coaches to get adjusted in the

new role on the team.



“Everything is been moving fast you know that all season has been good first day with the team you know we just want to get out and compete and you know build that chemistry, says Jarvis Brown.”

St. Frederick basketball program recently added Jarvis Brown to the head coach position as the new era begins for the Warriors team.

Brown says the transition has been pretty smooth even with things moving quickly.



“I’ve been doing this for about 16 years. I’ve been interim head coach before so I found those lol those responsibilities before it’s a pretty smooth transition. You know learning a new environment learning the new school the new kids, but everything else is fine, says Brown.”

Brown joins the Warriors team after spending the past seasons at Ouachita high school as an assistant coach.

He shares what it felt like stepping back into the madhouse as his new team

competed against the Lions in the tournament.



“Stepping back at Ouachita is bittersweet but like I told the kids on my first day with them, you know we want to raise the level of expectations. Ouachita is a good program and has been the premier program in the area. So you know we want to be able to compete and not only compete but be able to beat those types of teams. Because, when we get ready to play teams in our district, our division, it should be much easier for us, said Brown.”

The Northeast Louisiana summer league basketball tournament comes to a close. The teams will continue to practice for the remainder of the summer.