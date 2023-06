BASTROP, La (KTVE/KARD) – We start with a change up in the high school coaching tree, Jared Smelser has been hired as the new head football coach at Prairie View Academy.

He comes to Prairie View from Riverdale Academy where he compiled a 42-15 record.

Jared had four district championships and one state runner-up in football as the head coach.

Jared played and graduated from River Oaks Academy. He came back and served as the offensive coordinator for the Mustangs before taking the Riverdale job.